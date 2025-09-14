Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mths

Breaking all records, and despite a gloomy export picture owing to the tariff dispute with the United States, the smartphone sector, driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, has seen exports cross ₹1 trillion in the first five months of FY26, based on the vendor and industry data submitted to the government.

This figure is 55 per cent higher than the ₹64,500 crore for the corresponding five-month period in the previous financial year.

Apple’s two iPhone contract manufacturers — Tata Electronics and Foxconn — contributed over ₹75,000 crore, or nearly 75 per cent of smartphone exports for this period.

Export