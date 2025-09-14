Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mths

Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mths

India's smartphone exports surge 55% in five months, led by Apple makers Tata and Foxconn, as PLI scheme drives scale and component ecosystem growth

smartphone export
premium

Export in five months this financial year is 10 per cent higher than the ₹90,000 crore achieved for the 12 months of FY23.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Breaking all records, and despite a gloomy export picture owing to the tariff dispute with the United States, the smartphone sector, driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, has seen exports cross ₹1 trillion in the first five months of FY26, based on the vendor and industry data submitted to the government. 
This figure is 55 per cent higher than the ₹64,500 crore for the corresponding five-month period in the previous financial year. 
Apple’s two iPhone contract manufacturers — Tata Electronics and Foxconn — contributed over ₹75,000 crore, or nearly 75 per cent of smartphone exports for this period.
 
Export
Topics : Smartphone sales smartphone effect Mobile phone PLI scheme
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon