US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

American Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said a trade deal between India and the United States (US) could be finalised in the “not too distant future” because “we’ve found a place that really works for both countries”. He signalled that the agreement might be concluded before the end of a 90-day pause on American reciprocal tariffs, which expires on July 9.

“Those who come in, July 4th to July 9th, there’s just going to be a pile,” Lutnick said during an event hosted by the US-India

Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC on Monday. “But those who are earlier