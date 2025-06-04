Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

Ready to give New Delhi preferential access in select sectors: Lutnick

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee
(We’ve managed to be in a very, very good place. And you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not too distant future, because I think we found a place that really works for both countries) Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

American Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said a trade deal between India and the United States (US) could be finalised in the “not too distant future” because “we’ve found a place that really works for both countries”. He signalled that the agreement might be concluded before the end of a 90-day pause on American reciprocal tariffs, which expires on July 9.
 
“Those who come in, July 4th to July 9th, there’s just going to be a pile,” Lutnick said during an event hosted by the US-India 
Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC on Monday. “But those who are earlier
