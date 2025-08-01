Donald Trump's 25% tariff hit triggers layoff warning from exporters

US President Donald Trump on Friday formally imposed a sweeping 25 per cent import tariff on Indian goods, sparking fears of mass layoffs among exporters, especially in the textiles sector.

Though the anticipated “penalty” tied to India’s purchases from Russia was absent, the tariff hike placed Indian exporters at a disadvantage compared with regional peers such as Bangladesh, which secured a lower 20 per cent rate from Washington.

According to a White House executive order, the new tariffs are set to come into effect from August 7 and will be imposed over and above the existing World Trade Organization-compliant tariffs,