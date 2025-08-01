Mixed response in MP to US tariff as exporters explore new markets

The United States’ decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India has been deferred until 7 August. The industrial sector of Madhya Pradesh has given a mixed response to the new tariff. Some industrial bodies believe that, given the volume of exports from the state, the tariff will not have a significant impact, while others feel the state should begin exploring new export markets.

Major exports from Madhya Pradesh to the US include agricultural and pharmaceutical products, auto parts, textiles and jewellery.

Gautam Kothari, President of the Pithampur Industrial Association, told Business Standard, “The state does