US tariffs: India closely tracks imports amid risk of Chinese goods influx

New Delhi is closely monitoring the inbound shipments entering the country as Washington’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trade partners has intensified the threat of an influx of Chinese products into the country.

The department of commerce has been holding back-to-back internal meetings headed by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal to firm up a strategy on how to prepare if such a situation arises.

“The department of commerce is alert and closely watching the import situation even before the United States (US) announced reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. The US has been levying additional tariffs on Chinese goods,” a