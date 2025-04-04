Friday, April 04, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US tariffs: India closely tracks imports amid risk of Chinese goods influx

US tariffs: India closely tracks imports amid risk of Chinese goods influx

The department of commerce has been holding back-to-back internal meetings headed by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal to firm up a strategy on how to prepare if such a situation arises

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
Premium

Experts said that higher tariffs are gradually reducing China’s access to the American market. As a result, there is concern that China will divert its exports to other countries. This could increase the risk of dumping

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Delhi is closely monitoring the inbound shipments entering the country as Washington’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trade partners has intensified the threat of an influx of Chinese products into the country.
 
The department of commerce has been holding back-to-back internal meetings headed by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal to firm up a strategy on how to prepare if such a situation arises.
 
“The department of commerce is alert and closely watching the import situation even before the United States (US) announced reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. The US has been levying additional tariffs on Chinese goods,” a
Topics : China Trump tariffs US tariff on Chinese imports India china trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon