Home / Economy / News / 50% US tariffs kick in on Wednesday: Shrimp crimp for sellers, consumers

50% US tariffs kick in on Wednesday: Shrimp crimp for sellers, consumers

A 50% import duty has slashed farm-gate shrimp prices in India while pushing up consumer prices in the United States

Shrimps account for 41 per cent of the volume and 66 per cent of the value of India's total marine exports

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

The 50 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India into the US, which kicks in on Wednesday, has equally impacted the shrimp market on both sides. 
The farm-gate price of shrimps in India has dropped by almost 30 per cent since the executive order on tariffs came in early August. 
Trade sources said in the US, the price of premium big-sized shrimps has jumped by almost 50 per cent in the last week to 10 days, in anticipation of higher cost from India.  India is a major player in the US shrimp market.
