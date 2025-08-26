50% US tariffs kick in on Wednesday: Shrimp crimp for sellers, consumers

The 50 per cent tariffs on goods imported from India into the US, which kicks in on Wednesday, has equally impacted the shrimp market on both sides.

The farm-gate price of shrimps in India has dropped by almost 30 per cent since the executive order on tariffs came in early August.

Trade sources said in the US, the price of premium big-sized shrimps has jumped by almost 50 per cent in the last week to 10 days, in anticipation of higher cost from India. India is a major player in the US shrimp market.