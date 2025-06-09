Monday, June 09, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt aims for ₹12,000 crore investment in mega pharma park

Pharmaceuticals
Virendra Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is targeting private investment of ₹12,000 crore for a mega pharma park in Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand region.
 
The state will invest about ₹250 crore to develop basic infrastructure in the proposed Bulk Drug Pharma Park spanning 1,472 acres.
 
According to Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the project is a step towards achieving self-reliance in the pharmaceutical sector and positioning India as the “pharmacy of the world”.
 
The project is expected to generate 14,000 direct and indirect jobs, thereby strengthening the local economy.
 
India’s current pharma market is estimated at $65 billion, and
