Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore

Uttar Pradesh has netted 11 fresh foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth more than ₹13,610 crore, aiming to emerge as a major investment destination. These proposals have been received under the Uttar Pradesh FDI/FCI (foreign capital investment), Fortune Global 500 & Fortune India 500 Companies’ Investment Promotion Policy 2023.

The US, Japan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Singapore are among the state’s key global investment partners. While information technology, electronics, and manufacturing are gaining traction in UP’s investment landscape, banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment are also emerging high-potential areas.

Reviewing the new FDI proposals, Chief