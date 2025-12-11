Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore

Uttar Pradesh govt funnels 11 new FDI proposals worth ₹13,610 crore

The US, Japan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Singapore are among the state's key global investment partners

Finance, FDI
premium

Reviewing the new FDI proposals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that UP has moved from being a state of 'investment potential' to one of 'investment confidence'. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh has netted 11 fresh foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth more than ₹13,610 crore, aiming to emerge as a major investment destination.  These proposals have been received under the Uttar Pradesh FDI/FCI (foreign capital investment), Fortune Global 500 & Fortune India 500 Companies’ Investment Promotion Policy 2023.
 
The US, Japan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Singapore are among the state’s key global investment partners. While information technology, electronics, and manufacturing are gaining traction in UP’s investment landscape, banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment are also emerging high-potential areas.
 
Reviewing the new FDI proposals, Chief
Topics : FDI Uttar Pradesh Investment Uttar Pradesh government economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon