Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others

MSME
premium

Across these zones, 872 industrial plots will be offered to investors for setting up enterprises.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To boost its $1-trillion economy goal, Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop new micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) estates across 765 acres. The proposed industrial zones are aligned with the target of achieving MSME exports worth more than ₹3 trillion over the next two to three years.
 
In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others.
 
“We have already identified land in 11 districts for developing 15 MSME industrial estates to boost manufacturing and create local job opportunities,” a senior official said.
 
Across
Topics : MSMEs Uttar Pradesh government UP government Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon