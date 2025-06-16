Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

To boost its $1-trillion economy goal, Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop new micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) estates across 765 acres. The proposed industrial zones are aligned with the target of achieving MSME exports worth more than ₹3 trillion over the next two to three years.

In total, 15 new MSME-centric industrial zones will be developed in 11 districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, among others.

“We have already identified land in 11 districts for developing 15 MSME industrial estates to boost manufacturing and create local job opportunities,” a senior official said.

