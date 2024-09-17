Wheat markets not overpriced, say millers; warn against cutting import duty

Last week, the Central Government tightened the stock-holding limit on wheat amid growing clamour once again for lowering the duty to enable cheap imports.

However, sections of the industry, particularly the flour millers, feel that the panic is unwarranted and, unlike what is being spread, wheat markets are not overpriced.

They also feel that any knee-jerk reaction of opening up imports or lowering the import duty from the current 40 percent to nil could send a negative signal to the farmer, who is about to plant the new wheat crop in the next few weeks.

The millers