Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Wheat markets not overpriced, say millers; warn against cutting import duty

Wheat markets not overpriced, say millers; warn against cutting import duty

The millers argue that wheat prices at current levels of around Rs 2,700-2,800 per quintal are well justified, given that the MSP of the crop has been raised

wheat
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Last week, the Central Government tightened the stock-holding limit on wheat amid growing clamour once again for lowering the duty to enable cheap imports.

However, sections of the industry, particularly the flour millers, feel that the panic is unwarranted and, unlike what is being spread, wheat markets are not overpriced.

They also feel that any knee-jerk reaction of opening up imports or lowering the import duty from the current 40 percent to nil could send a negative signal to the farmer, who is about to plant the new wheat crop in the next few weeks.

The millers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon