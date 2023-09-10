Why the story of India's so-called 'bad bank' has not been too good so far

G20: India's declaration hails green growth but fails to move the needle

G20: Skill-based migration pathways to spur formalisation of workforce

Balancing the redlines: How G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration came about

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Karnam Sanker, the chair­man of the National As­set Reconstruction Com­pany Ltd (NARCL), has quit. Going by reports, his exit has something to do with a proposal to merge NARCL with

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com