Will 'White Revolution 2.0' propel India's dairy sector to new heights?

A few days ago, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for ‘White Revolution-2.0,’ aiming to boost total milk procurement from cooperatives by creating new ones or revitalising moribund cooperatives.

The target, as per the official statement, is to raise milk procurement from cooperatives by 50 per cent, from the current 0.07 million tonnes per day to around 0.10 million tonnes.

This will be achieved by creating or strengthening nearly 100,000 dairy cooperative societies or multi-purpose primary agriculture credit societies across the country.

NDDB has already started the process by entering into agreements