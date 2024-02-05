Women's unemployment rate at 16-month low; labour participation declines

The unemployment rate measures the number of people who are unemployed and actively looking for a job, among those in the labour force.

The unemployment rate for women was last this low around Diwali in 2022. The unemployment rate has dropped for women from 14.9 per cent in December 2023 to 11 per cent in January 2024, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It was higher in January 2023 at 13.5 per cent. The current unemployment rate is the lowest in the 16 months since (including) October 2022.

In the Interim Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that women’s participation in the workforce has increased, which has been seen in long-term government data

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com