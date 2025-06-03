Workers suffer in limbo as Centre shifts burden of labour reforms to states

Narendra Kumar, 41, has been making food deliveries for an online food aggregator since afternoon in the scorching summer sun. As evening falls, he starts to wrap up and get ready for his next job: a night shift as a security guard in a nearby milk factory.

“I usually work 13-14 hours in a day. If I was to fall sick even for a single day, I won't get anything from any of my jobs. Or if I meet with an accident as I did last month, none of my employers would give me anything, as they don't recognize me