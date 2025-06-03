Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Workers suffer in limbo as Centre shifts burden of labour reforms to states

Workers suffer in limbo as Centre shifts burden of labour reforms to states

Many, especially industries operating across state borders, are apprehensive that this will create an even more complex web of jurisdictions and laws

Gig workers
premium

The Centre, though, has found a workaround: it is pushing states to share the burden of implementation. | Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Narendra Kumar, 41, has been making food deliveries for an online food aggregator since afternoon in the scorching summer sun. As evening falls, he starts to wrap up and get ready for his next job: a night shift as a security guard in a nearby milk factory.
 
“I usually work 13-14 hours in a day. If I was to fall sick even for a single day, I won't get anything from any of my jobs. Or if I meet with an accident as I did last month, none of my employers would give me anything, as they don't recognize me
Topics : labour Law labour law reform Labourer Gig economy in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon