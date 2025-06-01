Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes

It is 2028. Ambar, a Mumbai-based gig worker, juggles jobs across three service apps. Since 2026, when the government mandated Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for gig workers, a monthly “EPF” deduction has appeared in his earning statements across all three platforms.

Now diagnosed with cancer, Ambar tries to withdraw from his EPF corpus — a purpose for which withdrawal is allowed under EPF rules — only to be denied. The reason? Multiple employers have contributed to his account. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) rigid systems flag this as a discrepancy, freezing access. Marketed initially as a benefit, the