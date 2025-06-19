15 UK universities could set up campus in Indian cities in 3 years

Nearly 15 UK-based universities may be looking to set up campuses in India over the next three years, with Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad emerging as popular destinations, Rittika Chanda Parruck, director of education in India at the British Council, told Business Standard in a video interview.

This comes as several British universities — such as the Universities of Southampton, Liverpool, Coventry, York, and Aberdeen — have either announced plans to set up campuses in India or have received letters of intent from the education ministry.

The development follows the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules