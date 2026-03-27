CBSE introduces alternative evaluation for Class XII amid West Asia crisis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a simplified assessment method for Class XII students in its affiliated schools across parts of West Asia, where board exams were disrupted. Instead of relying only on final written exams, the board will now use a mix of internal assessment, practical marks and school records to calculate final scores in subjects where exams could not be held.

For these subjects, schools will play a key role. Marks from practical exams, project work, and internal assessments already conducted will be counted as usual. For the theory portion, CBSE will use students’ past performance — such as pre-board exams, class tests and other records — to arrive at a final score. The idea is to ensure students are assessed based on work they have already completed, rather than losing out due to missed exams.

If a student was able to take some exams but missed others, the board will follow a mixed approach. Marks from completed papers will be counted normally, while the alternative method will be used only for the subjects where exams did not take place. This ensures that students get full credit for the exams they were able to attend, while still being evaluated fairly in the rest.

The scheme also applies to students who had to shift exam centres, move to safer locations, or were otherwise unable to sit for their papers. It includes those who registered for only one subject as well, such as candidates from the supplementary exam cycle.

CBSE said schools must keep proper records to support the marks they submit, to ensure fairness and consistency across students. The board has described this as a one-time measure aimed at helping students continue their academic journey without delay.

The move comes after exam schedules were disrupted in several West Asian countries due to rising tensions linked to the Iran–Israel conflict. While some early papers in March were conducted, exams scheduled later had to be postponed, prompting the board to step in with an alternative system.