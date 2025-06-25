Education consultancies ask US visa applicants to review social media posts

Foreign education consultancies are advising Indian students to review their social media posts, citing how the United States (US) Embassy had asked certain visa applicants to keep their account settings to ‘public’.
Higher education experts say that social media vetting is likely to cause uncertainty and anxiety among students over the possibility of visa rejections.
“Consultancies are urging students to review their social media profiles carefully, asking them to remove controversial or misleading content, highlight academic interests, and ensure consistency with their applications,” said Gaurav Batra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delhi-based education consultancy Infinite Group.
