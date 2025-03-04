ICAI CA Inter results 2025 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation and Intermediate results 2025 for the January 2025 session today, March 4, 2025.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards through the official portals, icai.org and icai.nic.in. To access the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate results 2025, the candidates need to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
How to check the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Exam Result 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download exam results:
- Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
- On the home page, check for the ICAI CA January 2025 Results link.
- Enter your credentials, i.e., registration number and roll number to log in.
- Submit the details, and your CA January 2025 results will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the result for future reference.