Private varsities touch up curriculum to attract foreign-degree seekers

Indian universities are trying to attract students typically interested in seeking degrees from foreign universities amid US visa uncertainties and rising tuition costs. Some are even making changes to their curriculum to make them on par with global standards, especially with the spike in interest in data sciences and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have undertaken a comprehensive review of our curriculum and have made some changes like making it more experiential and ensuring courses respond to the changes around us, including the advent of AI,” said Partha Chatterjee, dean of academics, school of humanities and social sciences, Shiv Nadar