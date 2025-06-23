Two premier forensic science institutes to come up in Chhattisgarh

Two premier forensic science institutes are set to come up in Chhattisgarh, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to expand the prestigious institutions to 26 locations across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the buildings of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Banjari village in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.