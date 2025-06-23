Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two premier forensic science institutes to come up in Chhattisgarh

The NFSU campus would be established at a cost of ₹145 crore and CFSL facility at ₹123 crore, with a total investment of ₹268 crore

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Two premier forensic science institutes are set to come up in Chhattisgarh, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to expand the prestigious institutions to 26 locations across the country.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the buildings of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Banjari village in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and his cabinet colleagues, was also present on the occasion. 
