Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / SECI floats green ammonia tender to decarbonise fertiliser production

SECI floats green ammonia tender to decarbonise fertiliser production

The initiative aims to reduce import dependence and shield the fertiliser sector from global gas price shocks amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

SECI’s initiative is expected to cut this dependence, reduce exposure to global gas price fluctuations, and lower the trade deficit. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited bids for the supply of 724,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually to 13 fertiliser plants in a move aimed at decarbonising India’s heavily polluting fertiliser sector. Issued under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) scheme, the tender marks a major push towards integrating green hydrogen into industrial use.
 
A Central Public Sector Enterprise with Navratna status under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), SECI will aggregate demand and enter into agreements with selected producers for 10 years, MNRE said in a statement. The final date for submitting bids is June 26, 2025. 
 
 
The initiative targets ammonia, an essential component in urea and other nitrogen-based fertilisers, which is currently produced using fossil fuels, leading to high greenhouse gas emissions. SECI’s tender will leverage renewable energy to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, promoting low-emission and domestic fertiliser production.
 
To support the shift, the government is offering financial incentives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with production-linked incentives of Rs 8.82/kg, Rs 7.06/kg, and Rs 5.30/kg for the first three years, respectively, amounting to total support of Rs 1,533.4 crore. A payment security mechanism has also been put in place to mitigate the risks of payment delays from fertiliser companies. This will assure suppliers of steady cash flows.

Also Read

Premiumsolar

Rooftop solar power scheme has a mountain to climb despite funding

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

Workplace stress

Burnout at work: When stress becomes serious, and what to do next

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 4

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Rahul dropped on 58 by Brook; India's lead past 130

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Why is registration not enough to prove you own a property?

 
India consumes approximately 17–19 million tonnes of ammonia annually. The fertiliser industry consumes over half of the country’s hydrogen demand, much of which is derived from imported natural gas. 
 
SECI’s initiative is expected to cut this dependence, reduce exposure to global gas price fluctuations, and lower the trade deficit. Domestic green ammonia production is expected to enhance resilience during geopolitical disruptions and generate new employment opportunities, said the statement.
 
SECI’s green ammonia tender addresses the “chicken-and-egg” challenge facing the hydrogen economy by simultaneously stimulating demand and supply. This initiative is a step towards India’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

More From This Section

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 14-month high in June: PMI data

capex

UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra to lead ₹10.2 trn state capex push in FY26: Report

PremiumGold bars

Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

Premiumoil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

Premiumrupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll

Topics : India solar policies Solar Energy Corporation of India solar plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon