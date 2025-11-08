Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian cinema shines brighter at box office Down Under with record run

Indian films are set to cross A$39 million at the Australian box office in 2025, outperforming local cinema and becoming the third-largest after the US and UK

Almost 38 per cent of the gross box-office revenues of Indian films this year came from Hindi language films like Saiyaara and Chhaava.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the last three years, Indian films have outperformed Australian ones at the Australian box office. They are expected to end 2025 with Australian dollar (A$) 39 million, or ₹224 crore, in gross box-office revenues, compared with A$13 million (₹75 crore) in 2021. That means Indian cinema would account for over 4.3 per cent of the estimated A$900 million Australian box-office collection, becoming the third-largest in that country, next only to the US and UK. 
“It is the first time in the Anglosphere that a home nation has lost to a foreign language provider. In Canada, the UK, US, Australia,
