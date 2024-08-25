Business Standard
Malayalam cinema's MeToo moment: Siddique, Ranjith resign amid Hema report

The 290-page report notes the industry is dominated by a "mafia of powerful men" and that "sexual harassment of women is rampant"

Actor Siddique
Veteran actor Siddique resigned as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) after a fellow prominent actor alleged that he raped her at a young age. (Image: malayalamcinema.com)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Chickens have seemingly come home to roost for molesters with more women coming forward to recount their ordeal, days after the landmark Hema Committee report which highlighted the atrocities against women in the Malayalam film industry was made public.

On Sunday, veteran actor Siddique resigned as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) after a fellow prominent actor alleged that he raped her at a young age. Later in the day, director Ranjith, who is also the Chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, resigned from his post after Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleged

