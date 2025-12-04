IMDb 2025 list: Saiyaara debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make top stars

Romantic film Saiyaara, which debuted actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has placed both in IMDb’s top 10 popular Indian stars in 2025.

Why did Saiyaara’s cast and director feature on IMDb’s 2025 rankings?

Yash Raj Films’ produced movie about a struggling musician (Panday) and a young writer (Padda) diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease struck a chord with Gen Z audiences through its story and musical tracks. The film’s director, Mohit Suri, topped IMDb’s top 10 popular Indian directors list in 2025, according to a release. The list is based on stars