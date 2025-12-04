Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 12:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / IMDb 2025 list: Saiyaara debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make top stars

Saiyaara debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda featured on IMDb's most popular Indian stars list for 2025, while director Mohit Suri topped IMDb's first-ever most popular Indian directors list

An action thriller film, Coolie’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj, was ranked third in the popular Indian directors list in 2025. Kanagaraj was followed by film-maker Anurag Kashyap.

Romantic film Saiyaara, which debuted actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has placed both in IMDb’s top 10 popular Indian stars in 2025.
 
Why did Saiyaara’s cast and director feature on IMDb’s 2025 rankings?
 
Yash Raj Films’ produced movie about a struggling musician (Panday) and a young writer (Padda) diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease struck a chord with Gen Z audiences through its story and musical tracks. The film’s director, Mohit Suri, topped IMDb’s top 10 popular Indian directors list in 2025, according to a release. The list is based on stars
