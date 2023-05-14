The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen

In this section

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

M&E sector grows 10% over 2019, crosses Rs 2.1 trn: Ficci-EY report

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

OTT platforms may not stream movie with poor box-office collection: Report

Controversy-ridden 'The Kerala Story' on verge of joining Rs 100 crore club

'The Kerala Story' controversy: Why are state leaders mulling for a ban?

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Fifa WC, ENG vs SEN Highlights: All-round England into QF, beat Senegal 3-0

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

From getting a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to facing ire from the Opposition which termed it as a propaganda, 'The Kerala Story' has seen it all in just over a week since its release on May 5. Despite getting banned in West Bengal, not screening in Tamil Nadu and facing protests in Kerala, the film is inching close to the Rs 100-crore collection figure. Its directortalks to Shine Jacob about the controversies surrounding the film and its performance so far in the box office. Edited excerpts:

My films were always really close to reality. In fact, my last two films, which are getting released soon, are about real incidents. I did a lot of documentary films. A documentary that I had done on the Kerala conversion is

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com