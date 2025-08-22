TIFF at 50: A journey from modest Canadian showcase to cinematic icon

Fifty years ago, a trio of Canadians, Bill Marshall, Dusty Cohl and Henk Van der Kolk, launched the Festival of Festivals in Toronto, bringing movies from film fests around the world, with a rather modest ambition: “Hopefully, there is something for everyone.”

Today, there’s nothing modest about the scale of the event, now known as the Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF. The annual film festival, held in September every year, screened 280 films from around the world and boasted an attendance of over 700,000 last year. It is the world's largest public film festival.

Over the years, TIFF has