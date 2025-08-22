Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TIFF at 50: A journey from modest Canadian showcase to cinematic icon

TIFF at 50: A journey from modest Canadian showcase to cinematic icon

How the Toronto International Film Festival grew from a modest Canadian showcase into one of the world's most influential cinematic galas

Still from Bayaan
Still from Bayaan

Indira Kannan Toronto
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Fifty years ago, a trio of Canadians, Bill Marshall, Dusty Cohl and Henk Van der Kolk, launched the Festival of Festivals in Toronto, bringing movies from film fests around the world, with a rather modest ambition: “Hopefully, there is something for everyone.”
 
Today, there’s nothing modest about the scale of the event, now known as the Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF. The annual film festival, held in September every year, screened 280 films from around the world and boasted an attendance of over 700,000 last year. It is the world's largest public film festival.
 
Over the years, TIFF has
Topics : Toronto International Film Festival Indian film industry Indian filmmakers
