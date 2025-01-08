YouTube remains the crown jewel of India's video-streaming market

YouTube remains the largest video streaming service in India with Rs 14,300 crore in revenue. Meta, JioStar, and Netflix come next.

The subscription-driven video on demand (SVoD) market bounced back in 2024, adding an estimated 15 million subscriptions. This takes the total number of streaming video subscribers in India to 125 million. This is projected to more than double over the next five years, touching 287 million by 2029. The trigger is strong investments in local original programming and the rollout of low-priced tiers with ad-supported options.

Television had the worst year possible with overall revenue (ad plus pay) contracting