Allow 100% foreign-owned defence firms under automatic route: Thales

India should allow investments in defence sector under the “automatic” route from companies that are 100 per cent owned by foreign firms, while maintaining export control safeguards, to boost indigenous defence capabilities, Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales , told Business Standard in an interview.

According to Indian government rules, foreign companies can invest in the defence sector in India under the automatic route only if their stake does not exceed 74 per cent. Increasing ownership beyond 74 per cent makes the process more complex and requires multiple government approvals.

“Thales is headquartered in France. If we