Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Allow 100% foreign-owned defence firms under automatic route: Thales

Allow 100% foreign-owned defence firms under automatic route: Thales

The defence business is extremely sensitive, Pascale Sourisse said, so Thales is accustomed to working with export control regulations

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales
premium

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should allow investments in defence sector under the “automatic” route from companies that are 100 per cent owned by foreign firms, while maintaining export control safeguards, to boost indigenous defence capabilities, Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
According to Indian government rules, foreign companies can invest in the defence sector in India under the automatic route only if their stake does not exceed 74 per cent. Increasing ownership beyond 74 per cent makes the process more complex and requires multiple government approvals.
 
“Thales is headquartered in France. If we
Topics : defence firms fundings Thales
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon