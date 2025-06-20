Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

A Royal Navy helicopter flew into Kerala earlier this week and unsuccessfully attempted to fix the aircraft that some experts said could be a hydraulic system failure

F-35 Fighter jets
premium

The fifth-generation stealth F-35 Lightning II, part of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. (Representative Image: lockheedmartin.com)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A British fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala almost a week ago continues to be parked there, as of Friday.
 
The fifth-generation stealth F-35 Lightning II, part of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, was based on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales before it encountered bad weather or a technical issue during a sortie on June 14. The fighter jet failed to land on the deck of the warship and diverted towards Kerala with help from the Indian Air Force (IAF).
 
While the peacetime stranding of a foreign fighter jet is
Topics : F-35 fighter jet UK Army Indian Air Force Kerala
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon