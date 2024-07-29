Budget Frontlines: Over a million-strong CAPF, the Centre's invisible army

In the Union Budget on July 23, the central government allocated Rs 6.21 trillion (about $75 billion) to the four wings of the military — the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard — for 2024-25.

Separately, the Budget also allocated Rs 96,792 crore — almost Rs 1 trillion — for the slightly over 1 million men and women who constitute the seven central armed police forces (CAPFs).

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border