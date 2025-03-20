Chinese threat: Philippines wants India to join security grouping 'Squad'

Referring to China as “our common enemy”, General Romeo S Brawner, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, on Wednesday said that the island nation is keen to see India join a security grouping that is informally called the Squad.

He mentioned it during a session on securing sea lanes for trade at the Raisina Dialogue.

Although still in the making - among the island country, the United States, Japan and Australia -the Squad seeks to counter China’s power assertions in the South China Sea region. “We find commonality with India, because we have a common enemy. I am