Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China ties

Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China ties

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi recently interacted with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar to bolster the Indo-China bonhomie, in the wake of the recent turbulence in the India-US relations

The Chinese share in Indian imports of fertilisers dropped from 27.16 per cent in FY20 to 10.51 per cent in FY25. In value terms, India imported around 29 per cent of its REMs from China in FY25. | File Image

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently interacted with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to bolster the Indo-China bonhomie, in the wake of the recent turbulence in the India-United States (US) relations. Discussions revolved around  trade, especially focusing on easing exports of fertilisers, rare earth minerals (REMs), and tunnel boring machines to India, besides facilitating movement of people and investments, which  took a hit post Galwan clashes in 2020.  China’s share in India’s fertiliser imports drops  The Chinese share in Indian imports of fertilisers dropped from 27.16 per cent in FY20 to 10.51 per cent in FY25. In value
