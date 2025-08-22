Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently interacted with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to bolster the Indo-China bonhomie, in the wake of the recent turbulence in the India-United States (US) relations. Discussions revolved around trade, especially focusing on easing exports of fertilisers, rare earth minerals (REMs), and tunnel boring machines to India, besides facilitating movement of people and investments, which took a hit post Galwan clashes in 2020. China’s share in India’s fertiliser imports drops The Chinese share in Indian imports of fertilisers dropped from 27.16 per cent in FY20 to 10.51 per cent in FY25. In value