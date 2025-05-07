Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

Amid rising hostilities, India recently signed a ₹63,000 crore deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets, enhancing its naval airpower

defence forces, Indian army
Premium

India fields over 4.2 million combat-ready troops and nearly 4,000 tanks, compared to Pakistan’s 964,000 personnel and 2,687 tanks.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India struck deep into Pakistan on Wednesday night, blowing up at least nine terror camps — including headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. 
The strike marks a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with Islamabad warning of a “forceful response”. 
Just a few days before, India had signed a ₹63,000 crore deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale Marine jets, jacking up its naval airpower. 
The deal comes as part of a broader modernisation push, reflected in India’s 2025-26 Union Budget, which allocated ₹6.8 trillion to defence, including
Topics : Operation Sindoor Indian Army Indian Air Force

