Fragile ceasefire, lasting threat: Why India can't relax on oil security

One would expect India’s policymakers and refiners to rest easy after Washington hemmed, in a patchwork fashion, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday night, which may prove too delicate to offer a lasting solution to peace in West Asia.

Two-and-a-half hours into the ceasefire, Israel accused Iran of raining missiles and prepared to strike back. It’s a fragile cease fire. “But looking beyond the ceasefire, the deeper challenge remains — a lasting peace would require rapprochement between Israel and Iran,’’ said Vandana Hari, a Singapore-based energy expert.

For now, a sense of calm has prevailed over markets. With