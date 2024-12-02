German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP

Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) is poised to deliver to the Indian Navy the last of six Scorpene, Kalvari-class, diesel-electric submarines built under the Project 75 programme. Now attention is shifting to Project 75(I), the programme to build another six submarines powered by Air Independent Propulsion (AIP).

These are running far behind the timeline in the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) 30-Year plan, approved by the Cabinet in 1999, to build 24 conventional submarines by 2029. With the technology and experience acquired from Project 75 and Project 75(I), Indian designers and shipyards are to build the remaining 12 submarines in India