Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Germany sees 30% rise in Indian student applications amid US visa issues

Germany sees 30% rise in Indian student applications amid US visa issues

Applications to German universities have surged 30% in recent months, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann citing Germany's appeal amid uncertainty over US student visa rules

This comes even as Germany is looking to emerge as a premier education hub in Europe, with Indian students in its sight. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Applications from Indian students to German universities have risen by over 30 per cent over the last couple of months, amid rising uncertainty regarding United States’ (US) visa policies in the minds of students wanting to pursue higher education abroad.
 
Germany’s Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said that currently over 50,000 Indian students are studying in German universities, with the number expected to rise in the coming years.
 
This comes even as Germany is looking to emerge as a premier education hub in Europe, with Indian students in its sight.
 
“Visa problems in some countries give a good opportunity to
