Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt must step in for AMCA to yield pvt fighter jet maker: Sources

Govt must step in for AMCA to yield pvt fighter jet maker: Sources

Apprehensions persist that a HAL-led joint venture or consortium could ultimately secure the bid to build the prototype of India's first stealth combat aircraft

Full-scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, which was showcased at the 15th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 10 to 14, 2025. Photo Credit: PIB
premium

A model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca) showcased at the 15th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru | File: PIB

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government intervention is likely to be required to guide the selection of the development-cum-production partner for the prototype of India’s first radar-evading fighter jet, or else the current process is unlikely to yield a second combat aircraft manufacturing line in the country—let alone one led by the private sector, industry insiders with first-hand knowledge of the exercise told Business Standard. The sources — who did not wish to be named — added that even if the prototype were successfully built under the current scheme of things, the programme’s intended execution through industry partnership was likely to be derailed.
 
Topics : Fighter plane Fighter jet Indian Air Force Army
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon