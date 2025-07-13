Govt must step in for AMCA to yield pvt fighter jet maker: Sources

Government intervention is likely to be required to guide the selection of the development-cum-production partner for the prototype of India’s first radar-evading fighter jet, or else the current process is unlikely to yield a second combat aircraft manufacturing line in the country—let alone one led by the private sector, industry insiders with first-hand knowledge of the exercise told Business Standard. The sources — who did not wish to be named — added that even if the prototype were successfully built under the current scheme of things, the programme’s intended execution through industry partnership was likely to be derailed.