Ready to ease entry barriers for pvt firms keen on Amca: Defence secy

The private industry has welcomed the Amca execution model, under which both private and public Indian defence firms have been given equal opportunity to compete for developing the fighter's prototype

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
Jul 07 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is willing to extend targeted assistance to new entrants to create an enabling environment for a second combat aircraft manufacturer — possibly from the private sector — alongside state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), through the advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca) execution model, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told Business Standard. This was after a key meeting of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Amca’s design agency, in Bengaluru on Friday, which was attended by over two dozen interested companies.
 
While stating that the government acknowledged HAL’s inherent advantage in securing the prototype development tender for India’s first fifth-generation
