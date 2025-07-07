Ready to ease entry barriers for pvt firms keen on Amca: Defence secy

The government is willing to extend targeted assistance to new entrants to create an enabling environment for a second combat aircraft manufacturer — possibly from the private sector — alongside state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), through the advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca) execution model, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told Business Standard. This was after a key meeting of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Amca’s design agency, in Bengaluru on Friday, which was attended by over two dozen interested companies.

While stating that the government acknowledged HAL’s inherent advantage in securing the prototype development tender for India’s first fifth-generation