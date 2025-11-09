HAL's R&D capabilities set for a boost with new manual, global benchmarks

India’s largest defence company by revenue, order book and market capitalisation, state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is set to enhance its ability to design and engineer military aerospace systems with the rollout of a new research and development (R&D) manual. Aimed at aligning HAL with global aerospace standards, the manual will be officially unveiled in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

HAL has been benchmarking its annual R&D spending — currently around Rs 2,500 crore — against global aerospace majors, which typically invest 7–8 per cent of their revenues, company sources said, requesting anonymity.