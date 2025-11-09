Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL's R&D capabilities set for a boost with new manual, global benchmarks

HAL's new R&D manual to be unveiled Monday; Rs 17,000 crore in internal funds already earmarked for R&D investment over the next few years

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

India’s largest defence company by revenue, order book and market capitalisation, state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is set to enhance its ability to design and engineer military aerospace systems with the rollout of a new research and development (R&D) manual. Aimed at aligning HAL with global aerospace standards, the manual will be officially unveiled in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
 
HAL has been benchmarking its annual R&D spending — currently around Rs 2,500 crore — against global aerospace majors, which typically invest 7–8 per cent of their revenues, company sources said, requesting anonymity.
