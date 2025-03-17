How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

On March 24, 1990, as the last batch of soldiers in the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) boarded the Indian naval troopship INS Magar at Trincomalee Harbour in SriLanka, they were informed of a change in plans. The then Prime Minister, V PSingh, would not be present to welcome them in Madras. Instead, they would board an IL-76 transport aircraft in Madras and fly to Palam in Delhi, where Singh would facilitate them before returning to Madras (now Chennai). The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, had decided to ‘boycott’ the return of the IPKF.

Lt Gen A S