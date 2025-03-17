Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

How Dravidian politics has evolved beyond the LTTE over 35 years

Since the IPKF's withdrawal from Sri Lanka in 1990, the once-powerful ideology and influence of LTTE in Tamil Nadu has faded, with minimal electoral impact

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag
Premium

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On March 24, 1990, as the last batch of soldiers in the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) boarded the Indian naval troopship INS Magar at Trincomalee Harbour in SriLanka, they were informed of a change in plans. The then Prime Minister, V PSingh, would not be present to welcome them in Madras. Instead, they would board an IL-76 transport aircraft in Madras and fly to Palam in Delhi, where Singh would facilitate them before returning to Madras (now Chennai). The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister,  M Karunanidhi, had decided to ‘boycott’ the return of the IPKF. 
 
Lt Gen A S
Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka LTTE Tamil Nadu

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon