IAF to get first Tejas Mk1A combat aircraft this year; foreign buyers keen

Deliveries of the first Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A) combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) could begin this year, with several countries across South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia also expressing interest in the indigenous jet, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) executives said on Friday at the inauguration of the company’s third Tejas production line at its Aircraft Manufacturing Division in Nashik.

The new Tejas production line was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also witnessed the maiden flight of the first Mk1A jet to roll out from it. Singh also inaugurated the second production line for the Hindustan Turbo