Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise and patrol despite strained ties

India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise and patrol despite strained ties

Bongosagar 2025 exercise took place this week, featuring Indian Navy's destroyer INS Ranvir and Bangladesh Navy's frigate BNS Abu Ubaidah

Indian Navy

Indian Navy destroyer INS Ranvir (Foreground) and Bangladesh Navy frigate BNS Abu Ubaidah in the Bay of Bengal. | (Image Credit: PIB)

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even though diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained since Sheikh Hasina's removal in August last year, completion of India-Bangladesh naval exercise Bongosagar 2025 and Coordinated Patrol in the Bay of Bengal this week suggest that military cooperation between the two neighbours remains unaffected.
 
The latest edition of the annual exercise, which began in 2019, featured the Indian Navy's destroyer INS Ranvir and the Bangladesh Navy's frigate BNS Abu Ubaidah.
 
"The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges," said an Indian officer, adding that the exercise involved a range of complex operations. These included surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, communication drills, and visit, board, search, and seizure operations.
 
 
The officer noted that the exercise allowed both navies to strengthen ties in tactical planning, coordination, and information-sharing for seamless maritime operations. "The exercise has strengthened coordination and confidence between the two navies, thereby improving the ability to undertake coordinated operations and respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats at sea," the officer added.
 
He also emphasised that the growing synergy in naval operations between the two navies is a "testament" to their "shared commitment of countering global security challenges" and promoting India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

India has been strengthening security and military cooperation, particularly in the maritime domain, with its neighbours in the Indian Ocean, amid China's expanding engagement and increasingly assertive presence in these waters.
 
For example, the India-Mauritius Joint Vision for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Mauritius on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaffirmed commitments to defence and maritime security cooperation.
 
Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam reiterated their shared resolve to counter growing regional threats and challenges. The leaders pledged to continue defence and maritime cooperation, including the provision of assets and equipment based on Mauritius' needs and priorities. They also agreed to expand maritime collaboration through increased deployment of ships and aircraft for joint surveillance and hydrographic surveys, deepen cooperation towards securing Mauritius' exclusive economic zone, including through enhanced utilisation of the newly built runway and jetty at Agalega Island, and assist Mauritius in setting up a National Maritime Information Sharing Centre to enhance maritime domain awareness, among other initiatives.
 
Both sides also signed a technical agreement on the sharing of "white shipping information" between the Indian Navy and the Government of Mauritius.

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Sheikh Hasina Military drills

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

