India-Canada trade deal gets a second wind as diplomatic ties improve

After an acrimonious fallout late last year, India and Canada are tentatively trying to reset diplomatic relations, following the establishment of a new government in the north American nation, with the resumption of talks for an interim trade agreement.

The new push comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mike Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta, where they also agreed to restart senior ministerial as well as working-level engagements across various domains to ‘rebuild trust’ and ‘bring momentum’ to the relationship. Both leaders have also decided to designate new high commissioners