Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Canada trade deal gets a second wind as diplomatic ties improve

India-Canada trade deal gets a second wind as diplomatic ties improve

Both countries have agreed to resume talks for an interim trade agreement in a volatile global scenario as part of their effort to reset diplomatic relations following a bitter fallout under Trudeau

India Canada
premium

The timing also remains crucial, considering the ongoing churn in the global geopolitical scenario, with more countries moving towards forging stronger economic bilateral deals.

Shreya Nandi Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After an acrimonious fallout late last year, India and Canada are tentatively trying to reset diplomatic relations, following the establishment of a new government in the north American nation, with the resumption of talks for an interim trade agreement.
 
The new push comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mike Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta, where they also agreed to restart senior ministerial as well as working-level engagements across various domains to ‘rebuild trust’ and ‘bring momentum’ to the relationship. Both leaders have also decided to designate new high commissioners
Topics : India-Canada India Canada Row Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon