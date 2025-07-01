Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt approves ₹1-trillion RDI scheme to boost private-sector innovation

Govt approves ₹1-trillion RDI scheme to boost private-sector innovation

The scheme will offer long-term, low-interest funding and equity support to boost private R&D in fast-growing tech sectors

Research and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg

The RDI scheme will also finance technology acquisition of strategic importance, enabling India to strengthen its domestic capabilities in key areas of global competition

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a ₹1-trillion corpus for the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, aiming to spur private-sector investment in strategic and high-growth sectors through long-term, low-cost funding.
 
“Recognising the critical role that the private sector plays in driving innovation and commercialising research, the RDI Scheme aims to provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors at low or nil interest rates,” the government said in a statement.
 
Addressing private funding gaps
 
The scheme is designed to address gaps in private-sector research funding by offering growth and risk capital to 'sunrise sectors' — industries with high growth potential such as deep-tech, AI, and green technologies.
 
 
The RDI scheme will also finance technology acquisition of strategic importance, enabling India to strengthen its domestic capabilities in key areas of global competition. 

Also Read

Premiumdefence purchase, Research and development, Defence Exports, defence firms

Time to pull trigger: Defence R&D, production, export must scale sharply

research & development, R&D

Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

PremiumSnowflake

Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Pune

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma halts development of SCD-044 drug after trial disappointment

PremiumResearch and development, Industrial production, manufacturing

Product nation: Dholera and India's quest to build factories for the world

 
How RDI scheme will work
 
The funding structure will operate at two levels:
 
At the first level, a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) will be established under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which will manage the ₹1-trillion corpus.
 
At the second level, fund managers will deploy these funds to specific R&D projects via long-tenure loans at little or no interest, or through equity infusions in start-ups.
 
The scheme may also invest in a ‘Deep-Tech Fund of Funds’, a pooled investment vehicle backing innovation-aligned ventures. 
 
Budgetary support and strategic growth
 
The RDI fund was originally announced in the July Budget for FY25. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1 this year, had earmarked ₹20,000 crore to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for this initiative.
 
DST’s budget has grown from ₹2,777 crore in 2014 to ₹28,509 crore in FY26, and gross expenditure on research and development has risen from ₹60,196 crore to ₹1,27,380 crore over the same period.

More From This Section

Special Breaking News

GST collection in June grows 6.2% to ₹1.85 trillion, says government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

GST a landmark reform that reshaped India's economic landscape: PM Modi

cylinder,lpg,women

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹58.50; new rate effective today

PMI, PMI INDIA

Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

trade talk, US India

India to seal interim trade deal with US this week as tariff deadline nears

Topics : Research and development Cabinet approves Union Cabinet Innovation funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon