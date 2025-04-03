US reciprocal tariffs: India-China ties see signs of thaw amid uneasy times

India-China ties appear to be mending amid recent signs of the easing of tensions. The US trade war in which the two Asian giants are caught is also a factor.

The 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations was marked on April 1 by an exchange of greetings between President Droupadi Murmu and Chinese President Xi Jinping. India was among the earliest countries to recognise the People’s Republic of China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi met on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, in October. It was the two leaders’ first major meeting since the