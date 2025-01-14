Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

Even after nine rounds of talks, key differences remain over the quantum of opening of certain sectors such as agriculture and automobiles, besides tariff and non-tariff measures

FTA, free trade agreement
Premium

An EU official told Business Standard that the next round of FTA talks is slated for the week of March 10, 2025, in Brussels. | Representational

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite nine intense rounds of negotiations over two-and-a-half years, progress on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) is now on a slow track over fundamental differences. 
 
An assessment of the negotiations is now pending at the ‘political’ level, with recent statements by top government officials from both sides making their intentions clear. 
 
A few months ago, the EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin suggested recalibration on both sides in order to seal the deal. Similarly, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, at the same public forum, pointed out that ‘extraneous elements’ are
Topics : European Union Free Trade Agreements US think tank Jaipur

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon