India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

Despite nine intense rounds of negotiations over two-and-a-half years, progress on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) is now on a slow track over fundamental differences.

An assessment of the negotiations is now pending at the ‘political’ level, with recent statements by top government officials from both sides making their intentions clear.

A few months ago, the EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin suggested recalibration on both sides in order to seal the deal. Similarly, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, at the same public forum, pointed out that ‘extraneous elements’ are