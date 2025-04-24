Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India may act at a time of its choice after Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public event in Bihar on Thursday that India would pursue the attackers to the ends of the Earth, and punish "every terrorist and their backers"

Satarupa Bhattacharjya Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

India will likely pick a time of its own choosing to retaliate against Tuesday’s terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, a mountainous town in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.
 
At least 26 tourists were killed and more than 17 injured in the targeted attack in a forest clearing by gunmen, who India suspects, have ties to Pakistan.
 
On Wednesday, India announced a series of diplomatic measures to downgrade relations, including the suspension of the shared Indus River treaty and the closure of a border post where a ceremonial change of guards took place for long.
