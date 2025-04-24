Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's move to keep Indus Waters Treaty in 'abeyance' may hurt Pakistan

India's move to keep Indus Waters Treaty in 'abeyance' may hurt Pakistan

The treaty that was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, brokered by the World Bank

He said the rivers, when in full flow, would not cause much trouble for Pakistan, but whenever water levels go down in the rivers that comprise the basin, troubles might mount for Pakistan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

India’s decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in retaliation for the Pahalgam killings could have a long-term impact on Pakistan’s agricultural production, food security and energy supplies, water experts and policymakers said.
 
As India builds its own infrastructure on the rivers that comprise the Indus Water Basin without any obligation to meet the treaty’s requirements, it could take steps to stem the flow of water into the neighbouring country.
 
“Though an immediate cessation of water supplies might not happen, as the rivers that are part of the treaty are high-flow rivers and we do not have structures
Topics : Indus Waters Treaty Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan World Bank India Pakistan relations

