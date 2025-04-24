India's move to keep Indus Waters Treaty in 'abeyance' may hurt Pakistan

India’s decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in retaliation for the Pahalgam killings could have a long-term impact on Pakistan’s agricultural production, food security and energy supplies, water experts and policymakers said.

As India builds its own infrastructure on the rivers that comprise the Indus Water Basin without any obligation to meet the treaty’s requirements, it could take steps to stem the flow of water into the neighbouring country.

“Though an immediate cessation of water supplies might not happen, as the rivers that are part of the treaty are high-flow rivers and we do not have structures