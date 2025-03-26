India unlikely to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh

India is unlikely to accept Dhaka’s request to extradite Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, who was ousted in a student-led movement and fled her country in August last year. She has since been living in self-exile in New Delhi.

An Indian government official, with knowledge of the matter, told Business Standard that if India were to agree, a wrong message would go to the world, especially to other countries in the region — “friends and foes alike”.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “What signal would we be sending — that we don’t