Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India unlikely to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh

India unlikely to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh

New Delhi doesn't want to send 'wrong message' to the world that it doesn't 'stand by friends'

Sheikh Hasina
Premium

Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is unlikely to accept Dhaka’s request to extradite Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, who was ousted in a student-led movement and fled her country in August last year. She has since been living in self-exile in New Delhi.
 
An Indian government official, with knowledge of the matter, told Business Standard that if India were to agree, a wrong message would go to the world, especially to other countries in the region — “friends and foes alike”.
 
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “What signal would we be sending — that we don’t
Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Dhaka

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon